Rohan Rai, the boyfriend of late Disha Salian is marrying TV actress Sheen Dass on April 22, 2023. The late celebrity manager and he were in a relationship for seven long years. There were numerous conspiracy theories after the death of Disha Salian but Mumbai Police concluded that it was death by suicide. Rohan Rai and Sheen Dass' wedding will happen in Kashmir where she hails from. It will be an affair of two to three days. He said Sheen Dass' family remember Kashmir in a very emotional manner so the couple decided to tie the knot there. It would build some nice memories for the family.

Rohan Rai and Sheen Dass became friends on the sets of Piya Albela. They grew close after she reached out to him post the demise of Disha Salian. The actress told The Times Of India that she was heartbroken to see him go through a media trial after her death. It seems when she told him that she was considering marriage, and he too should give it a thought, he told her that maybe they could consider one another if they found it compatible. Rohan Rai said it is tough to forget his former girlfriend especially one goes to places where he had been with her. He said he was sure he wanted time to get into a new relationship. It seems Sheen Dass and he have common interests in music, spirituality and family values. He was quoted as saying, "I was grieving when Sheen and I started talking. While I had to do a lot of explaining with people, only a handful assured me that this, too, shall pass, and Sheen was one of them." He says she was his anchor.

Rohan Rai is close to the mother of Disha Salian, and has promised to take care of her family. Sheen Dass says she has no issues about it, and wants him to take his own time to heal and overcome the pain. She said, "Even if you are in a relationship or marriage, the person has a life of his own. I don't intend to replace Disha, but make my place in his life."