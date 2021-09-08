Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh's Kanta Laga song released today. However, the song has received mixed responses from the audience. Neha shared the video on her Instagram handle and wrote, "The wait is finally over! ‘Kanta Laga’ is out now on @desimusicfactory YouTube channel." Post that her husband, Rohanpreet Singh commented on it. He wrote, "Hey Goddess! You and Your Voiceee.." However, post that fans started trolling Rohanpreet Singh. One of the Instagram users said, "bhai tujhe music samajh aata hai?" Some also said that the Kakkar siblings have destroyed the music industry. Another Instagram user said that he must not say this just because Neha is his wife. Not just Rohanpreet, even others associated with the song got trolled.

Fans have bashed Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh on Twitter. They have not liked the lyrics of the song. People feel such meaningless songs should not be encouraged. They even said that the song is an insult to music. Fans are furious over them as they have also used legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's name in the song. Fans have even asked Yo Yo Honey Singh not to spoil his singing by joining Neha and Tony Kakkar. Take a look at the tweets here:

Can't believe how this song even get 465k likes? 3min 38 sec duration and I like only 30 sec rap part of @asliyoyo but honestly this rap is not as good as he made rap before like High heels, blue eyes & all. @TonyKakkar & @iAmNehaKakkar is the curse for songs. RUINED! #KantaLaga — Mrutyunjoy Sinha Rex (@ms_the_rex143) September 8, 2021

After hearing the song ? Oii Maa Oii maa Oii maa TMKB#KantaLaga pic.twitter.com/MDQkGSeq3m — Sunny Rajput (@Sunny_Rajput87) September 8, 2021

if tony neha tweet or post thanku for loving #KantaLaga ?????? isse acha h sukkon chahiye iss song ko suneke baad toh ye sunlohttps://t.co/aYo1SF2Hop — Divisha_❤_Jasmin (@jasmin_someone) September 8, 2021

Yaar bank loot lo par paiso ke liye #KantaLaga jaise gaane mat banao ?. Music ki kuch to izzat karo.

Upar se besharmi ki hadd dekho lata ji ka naam liya hai.

Hath jodkar request koi official video Mat dekho.

Don’t encourage such songs — S #TEAMSHREYA (@s_teamshreya) September 8, 2021

Sometimes i feel for our indian audience they have such a low level of taste in music.

They can literally make anything hit..i repeat anything.?#KantaLaga — Facts Wing (@ein_scofield) September 8, 2021

#KantaLaga

Yo yo honey Singh join tony kakkar club.

Fans to honey Singh: pic.twitter.com/omzbX0Zmvn — Graphic Savvy (@GraphicsavvyK) September 8, 2021

It's new covid variant #KantaLaga — varun dutt sharma (@varundutt72) September 8, 2021

I'm a hardcore @asliyoyo fan and high hopes form this song but after listing this ibjust wanted to say "CHII"

OIIMAA AYEE AHAA ea lyrics hai ya kuch aur#honeysingh#yoyohoneysingh#KantaLaga — Javed جاوید जावेद ଜାୱେଦ ?? (@TheJavedAkhtar) September 8, 2021

The ghatiya song of the year award goes to #KantaLaga ??? #TonyKakkar kindly request to you stop singing or writing ? #YoYoHoneySingh your part is good.. but the whole song is ghatiya ?? ueee maaa ?? — Rashi || ??? ?? ??? ❤️✨? (@rashigupta_19) September 8, 2021

Tony Kakkar has written the lyrics and composed the music for Kanta Laga.