Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh's Kanta Laga song released today. However, the song has received mixed responses from the audience. Neha shared the video on her Instagram handle and wrote, "The wait is finally over! ‘Kanta Laga’ is out now on @desimusicfactory YouTube channel." Post that her husband, Rohanpreet Singh commented on it. He wrote, "Hey Goddess! You and Your Voiceee.." However, post that fans started trolling Rohanpreet Singh. One of the Instagram users said, "bhai tujhe music samajh aata hai?" Some also said that the Kakkar siblings have destroyed the music industry. Another Instagram user said that he must not say this just because Neha is his wife. Not just Rohanpreet, even others associated with the song got trolled.
Fans have bashed Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh on Twitter. They have not liked the lyrics of the song. People feel such meaningless songs should not be encouraged. They even said that the song is an insult to music. Fans are furious over them as they have also used legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's name in the song. Fans have even asked Yo Yo Honey Singh not to spoil his singing by joining Neha and Tony Kakkar. Take a look at the tweets here:
Tony Kakkar has written the lyrics and composed the music for Kanta Laga.
