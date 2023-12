Ronit Bose Roy is one of the most renowned actors especially in the television industry. His role of Mr. Bajaj in Kasauti Zindagi Kay is still remembered by many of us. In Bollywood too the actor has done a marvelous job in films like Udaan, Two states to name a few. He is also rightly called as the Amitabh Bachchan of Television due to his intense and strong acting abilities. Talking about his personal life, the actor has married twice. He was initially married to a women name Joanna with whom he has a daughter. In 2003, he married actress Neelam Singh with whom he has a daughter and a son. Now the actor has once again taken the nuptial vows and the pictures from the marriage ceremony has caught everyone's attention.

BollywoodLife is on WhatsApp, follow for the latest entertainment News and TV News updates. Also Read - Tiger 3 star Salman Khan reveals his secret to staying young forever

Ronit Roy's marriage ceremony: Check out the wedding pictures

Ronit Roy has once again taken the seven vows but it's definitely not what you are thinking. Ronit and Neelam have not been separated neither there is a new woman in Ronit's life. On the occasion of their 20th wedding anniversary, Ronit Roy and wife Neelam decided to get remarried. The wedding was a simple affair in the presence of their closed families and friends. The marriage was conducted with proper tradition. Neelam wore a red color Salwar suit and Ronit opted for white kurta pajama. From taking the seven vows to putting the sindoor, we must say that Ronit and Neelam are indeed a match made in heaven. Check out the beautiful pictures below. Also Read - Bloody Daddy actor Ronit Roy opens up on celebs who have inspired him [Exclusive]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronit Roy (@ronitboseroy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronit Roy (@ronitboseroy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronit Roy (@ronitboseroy)

On work front, Ronit Roy appears mostly in Bollywood films. His last releases were Gumraah, Bloddy Daddy and Farrey. He made his last television appearance on the show Swaran Ghar. The actor also runs a security company called Ace Security and Protection which caters to Bollywood actors like Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan to name a few. Also Read - Bloody Daddy actor Ronit Roy opens up on returning to TV but on THIS condition [Exclusive]