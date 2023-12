Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla had given us the most beautiful news when they announced pregnancy. Rubina also started her new show on Youtube titled, Kisine Bataya Nahi- the mamacado show where she spoke about the challenges of pregnancy and how to get over it. She also had been sharing pictures from her pregnancy phase. A few days ago, it was being reported that Rubina has been blessed with twin baby girls. Her gym trainer had shared the news on social media and later deleted it. But now, Rubina and Abhinav have finally confirmed the news that they have been blessed with two cute baby girls. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla blessed with twin baby girls? Actress' gym trainer confirms the news

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla share first pictures with their babies

Rubina delivered the babies on November 27 and today when the babies turn a month old, the couple decided to announce their arrival. Rubina and Abhinav took to Instagram to share pictures with their twins and also revealed their adorable names. It seems Rubina and Abhinav had a traditional naming ceremony for the babies today. This is a big story in TV news. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla expecting twins? Actress drops a big hint

They also shared pictures of havan being organised for the babies. They have named their babies, Jeeva and Edhaa. Sharing the pictures with their babies, Rubina and Abhinav wrote, "Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters , Jeeva and Edhaa are one month old Today …. Universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab! Send in your wishes For our angels." Also Read - Sonam Kapoor, Rubina Dilaik and more divas' best and bold baby bump photoshoots that created a stir online

Fans and friends congratulate the couple

As soon as they shared the pictures, Aly Goni, Neha Kakkar, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Priya Malik, Shardul Pandit and others showered love on the couple and congratulated them. Fans also showered love on the happy family.

Congratulations, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla!