Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla make for the most adorable pair. They had recently announced pregnancy and later revealed that they will be getting double blessings as they are all set to welcome twin babies. Rubina also has been sharing a lot of pictures and videos about her pregnancy journey. She and Abhinav also had been on a babymoon. Rubina also started her new show on Youtube titled, Kisine Bataya Nahi- the mamacado show where she spoke about the challenges of pregnancy and how to get over it. She also had guests like Rochelle Rao and Bharti Singh who spoke about their pregnancy journeys.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla blessed with twin baby girls

Now, Rubina and Abhinav have been blessed with the double gift. Yes, the couple has been blessed with twin baby girls. There is no official confirmation from Rubina or Abhinav but Rubina's gym trainer has shared a post congratulating the couple. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor, Rubina Dilaik and more divas' best and bold baby bump photoshoots that created a stir online

As per reports in India Forums, Rubina's trainer Jyoti had shared a post mistakenly and later deleted the post. However, the news has gone viral now. Fans have been wishing the couple on social media and expressing happiness over it. This is a big story in TV news. Also Read - Preggers Rubina Dilaik savagely puts a troll in his place for calling her anti-Hindu for asking people to stop bursting crackers

Fans congratulate the couple

One of the users on X wrote, "Wow love you my cutie @RubiDilaik Congratulations both @ashukla09 Stay blessed always ."

Another user wrote, "Bestest news I'm so happy for both of u guys Congratulations & God bless you both & Baby's Love From #JasLyians ."

If this true then I'm so happy for them

I was wishing for twin baby girls ?

Congratulations to #RubinaDilaik and #AbhinavShukla ? https://t.co/eEjZHncVKZ — ???Pᴀᴛᴛʏ??? (@Pratyush_Raj_) December 17, 2023

Well, we are waiting for Rubina and Abhinav to share the happy news. Congratulations to the new parents!