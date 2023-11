Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are going to be parents soon. The actress has been documenting her pregnancy journey with her fans. As we know, she has a popular YouTube channel. The actress has made a new video where she shares all the new lessons she's learnt on the way. The actress has made a comment on double the joy, double the challenges. It looks like Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik are expecting twins. The actress' pregnancy glow is very much evident and fans are on cloud nine. There are very few celebs in the world of showbiz in India who have twin children.

Take a look at Rubina Dilaik's video

Fans and friends are sending their congratulations. A person wrote, "Twin babies are different flowers from the same garden," while another person commented, "Two precious bundles, to cuddle and kiss - Life just doesn't get any better than this." Another person stated, "You are blessed because God choose you to be the parents of twins." When the video of her baby bump came out during Ganpati, everyone was convinced that the rumours around her pregnancy was true. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla had a long vacation in the US in the first trimester of her pregnancy.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla overjoyed

The actress said that Abhinav Shukla is super excited about being a dad. She said she has a different mood every day and feels like a new person. The couple always said that they would like to have kids after they had explored a part of the world together. They are travel enthusiasts. From the TV industry, Gautam Rode-Pankhuri Awasthy, Sourabh Raaj Jain are two who have twins. We pray for her good health in this beautiful phase.