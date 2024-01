Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla recently became parents to twins. In the month of November, the Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki gave birth to two daughters. It was only after a few days of delivery that the couple made the announcement. In the month of December, Rubina and Abhinav shared a picture with their twin daughters revealing their names. The happy couple has named the little ones - Jeeva and Edhaa. Even on the New Year, Rubina Dilaik shared some candid pictures of her daughters and family. Now, in a latest post on social media, Rubina Dilaik has shared a picture showcasing her post-pregnancy transformation. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla share FIRST pics of twin daughters; babies' names are as rooted as the couple themselves

Rubina Dilaik reveals all about her post pregnancy transformation

Rubina Dilaik has shared a picture and a video revealing all about how she managed to lose her post-pregnancy weight and get back to fitness. The picture has her flaunting her full-grown baby bump and her latest picture showcasing transformation. The video shows how she kept exercising even when she was pregnant and took care of herself. In the caption, she revealed the mantra she has always believed in. She said that people laughed at her when she said 'Her body is her temple' but it did not bother her. Rather it is because of this mantra that she could go through the transforming journey of pregnancy to postpartum. In the caption, she also revealed that she began pre natal yoga, 10 days after her delivery. She then started swimming from 15th day and by 33rd day, she was back to Pilates. She even attempted a head stand by 36th day. Her followers are quite impressed with the transformation and the body positivity post made by her. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla expecting twins? Actress drops a big hint

Check out Rubina Dilaik's picture and video below:

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were a part of Bigg Boss 14. It was on this show that their love and relationship grew stronger. On Bigg Boss 14, the actress revealed that the couple was on the verge of divorce but they took up the show to give their marriage a second chance. Well, all of it worked and now Rubina-Abhinav are happy parents of two. They are yet to do the face-reveal of their little ones.