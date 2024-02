Rubina Dilaik knows how to make a statement. After a spate of back-to-back reality shows, the Shakti actress is now enjoying her motherhood. Abhinav Shukla and she became parents to twin girls on the occasion of Gurpurab. The actress who is a wellness enthusiast is back to her fitness routine. Rubina Dilaik has been doing some photoshoots as well. The actress has shared some pics in a black monokini clicked by Abhinav Shukla. We can see that she has full confidence to flaunt her post pregnancy body with elan. The actress was a on short break with her family on Valentine's Day. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari to Nia Sharma: TV celebs who opened up on their struggling phase after tasting success

Rubina Dilaik sizzles in a black monokini

The actress has posted pics in a black monokini. We can see that Rubina Dilaik has worn a black swimsuit with a high cut and plunging neckline. The swimsuit shows off her cleavage while the high cut also looks quite daring. The actress wore a crochet shrug on top of it with a pair of sunglasses. It is evident that she is loving her post-pregnancy body. In one of the clicks, we can see her enjoying in the pool. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik flaunts 'real mom body' as she poses in a golden saree; netizens have mixed reactions

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

But the photoshoot has not impressed her fans. Many feel it was not in good taste. Some even told her that she must have loved the pics clicked by Abhinav Shukla but there was no need to share them on a social platform. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik drops before-after pic of her post delivery transformation; new mom followed THIS mantra to achieve fitness

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are parents to two daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa. The actress shied away from bold shoots for a long time. Rubina Dilaik said her first swimsuit pics were clicked by her beau, Abhinav Shukla. Over the years, she has flaunted her toned body in many swimwear pictures from exotic locations. These series is one of the boldest!