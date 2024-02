Rubina Dilaik is now enjoying motherhood to the fullest. She delivered twin baby girls last year on an auspicious day. Now, she is slowly getting back to her fitness routine and doing photoshoots as well. In the past, Rubina Dilaik has never shied away from flaunting her curves in swimsuits and other risque outfits. Now, the actress has posed in a golden coloured saree that is draped in the Maharashtrian style. We can see that she has not hidden her little belly or the changes in her body post pregnancy. Fans have lauded her for showing a real mother's body. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik drops before-after pic of her post delivery transformation; new mom followed THIS mantra to achieve fitness

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla share FIRST pics of twin daughters; babies' names are as rooted as the couple themselves

Check out Rubina Dilaik's new photos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Rubina Dilaik gets appreciation from fans

There are diverse comments under her post. But many have appreciated her for accepting weight gain with such ease. A fan commented, "Thank you @rubinadilaik for showing the real mom body and how beautiful it is! Because most of the celebs instantly start looking fit after their pregnancy which is so unrealistic! But you did it right." The pics have resonated with many new mothers out there. Another one wrote, "The way you accept weight gain post pregnancy should be appreciated....well done... proud h...u make every woman comfortable with weight gain process." Also Read - Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla blessed with twin baby girls? Actress' gym trainer confirms the news

Trending Now

Rubina Dilaik on her daughter's names

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have named their little ones Jeeva and Edhaa. The two have Sanskrit names. Jeeva means the essence of life. It is associated with the planet Jupiter while Edhaa is a name of Goddess Saraswati. Both the names are rooted in Indian culture. The actress said that the initial few months of her pregnancy were stressful for her. Later, she went on a babymoon where she said that she discovered herself.