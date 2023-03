The social media popularity and loyalty of TV stars has astounded everyone. While there are many who post daily, some take it easy. Here is a look at the celebs whose posts in form of pics or videos made us sit up and take notice. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Priyanka Chopra meets RRR star Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni, Salman Khan fans on cloud nine after Tiger 3 pics get leaked and more

Fahmaan Khan

Fahmaan Khan and his co-star Aditi Shetty seem to love Instagram too much. They decided to make a trending reel. We can see that Fahmaan Khan is a reluctant dancer but his charm and groovy vibes makes up for his lack of nifty moves.

Akash Thapa

Niti Taylor's Jhalak choreographer Akash Thapa is quite a hit on social media. He shared a post of Niti and him dancing together. They have great chemistry and one wants to see more of them.

Rubina Dilaik

It was time for celebration in the Dilaik household as Jyotika married her digital content creator beau, Rajat Sharma. The venue was the same as Rubina's Woodville Palace. This pic shared by Abhinav Shukla will make you cheer for the couple.

Harshad Chopda

The leading man of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu Birla shed his inhibitions to share pics in a black vest on Holi. The sight of his ripped arms was enough to make fan girls sweat.

Abdu Rozik

Abdu Rozik is now in Bangalore for a concert. He got a warm welcome from the hotel which included cakes and macaroons. Take a look at this lovely picture here..

These were the celebs who stood out on Instagram this week!