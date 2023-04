Rubina Dilaik is one of the few celebs who is not promoting betting apps on social media. As we know, betting apps are a huge thing on Instagram. We have many top celebs promoting them especially during this IPL session. Cricketing betting is a huge thing and many of these app have a legal business. But there are some who do not like to endorse this. They feel this is like promoting gambling. As we know, gambling can be highly detrimental for a person and his family members. Once it becomes kind of an addiction it can bring downfall for someone. So, when some fan clubs used Rubina Dilak's pics and reels for betting apps she reacted on the same. Also Read - Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to be parents soon? Here's the truth behind couple's visit to a 'fertility clinic'

CHECK OUT RUBINA DILAIK'S TWEET

Rubina Dilaik wrote that she has some ethics and principles in life, and would not encourage something like betting. She told fans not to use her pics and reels for that purpose.

I have noticed some of my fan clubs on Instagram are promoting Betting Apps via my reels and pictures! I have certain principles in my life , If I don’t encourage some practices , do NOT promote them on my behalf ?? — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) April 11, 2023

Kudos Rubina. I hope your fan clubs (or any celeb fan clubs for that matter) will stop misusing publically available content of celebs. — Parikshit Shah (@imparixit) April 11, 2023

We are with u my Rubi @RubiDilaik — D-VaYu? (@magnetic_F) April 11, 2023

RUBINA DILAIK IS NOT THE FIRST ONE TO AVOID SUCH APPS

Sourabh Raaj Jain who is known for his mythological characters on TV soaps especially that of Lord Krishna also tweeted on it. He said he found it very irresponsible. As we know, gambling is addictive. The lure of easy money can make people do literally any thing.

So many celebrities promoting online gaming that focuses on making easy money, I find it extremely irresponsible.

So many will bear the consequences, children….youngsters, their parents. It’s like promoting gambling under the shield of various games. — Sourabh raaj jain (@saurabhraajjain) February 20, 2023

Rubina Dilaik has again showed the world what kind of idol or role model she would like to be for her fans. While there is nothing against those promoting betting apps, this factor needs to be considered!