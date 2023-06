Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik met with an accident yesterday evening, and she shared the update of it on her social media account, where she informed about suffering injuries to her head and lower back and is in a state of shock. Rubina was in the city travelling in a car with her hubby, Abhinav Shukla, and mentioned how the reckless truck driver tried to overtake her, and she met with an accident and slammed the drivers who immediately took their phones off their hands as the signal turned red. Abhinav even shared that Rubina is fine now and underwent all the tests. Rubina mentioned the accident had an impact on her head and lower back. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Promo: Rohit Shetty is back to 'break a few rules of action'; shooting begins in South Africa [WATCH]

Due to the impact I hit my head and lower back, so was in a state of shock, but we ran medical tests,everything is Good….

Legal action has been taken against the reckless truck driver , but the damage is done! I urge you all to be mindful on road ?? Rules r for our own safety ! https://t.co/HFB2xpPZVy — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) June 11, 2023

Happened to us, can happen to you. Beware of idiots on the phone jumping traffic lights. To top it up standing there smiling. More details later. Rubina was in car she is fine, taking her for medical. @MTPHereToHelp @MumbaiPolice request you to take strict action ! @RubiDilaik pic.twitter.com/mOT5FPs4Vo — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) June 10, 2023

Rubina is one of the most popular actresses on TV, and her fans were left worried after this update by the actress and prayed for her speedy recovery. Rubina gained fame by playing the role of transgender in Shakti along with Vivian Dsena, who played her love interest. Later, she was seen in Bigg Boss 14 along with her hubby, Abhinav Shukla, and gained the title of boss lady. Rubina also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, where she revealed that she didn't get good work in television, and so she decided to do this other reality show after Bigg Boss.

Right now, Rubina is spending time with her family and loved ones and is waiting for the arrival of good work. After a time, every TV actress faces a dearth of good work, and we only hope Rubina gets the due as an actor that she deserves. Meanwhile, we wish a speedy recovery to the actress.