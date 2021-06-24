Rubina Dilaik opens up on the virtual sale of her Bigg Boss 14 gowns to support LGBTQIA+; says, 'This idea struck me the day I lifted the trophy'

Rubina Dilaik who portrays a transgender woman in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii had won Bigg Boss 14. The actress was loved while she was in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Her performance in the show gained her immense popularity. Rubina has always worked in the support of Transgender Rights. Now, once again she has shown her support to the transgender community. She announced that she will be auctioning her Bigg Boss 14 finale gown and premiere episode gown to raise the fund for LGBTQIA+ community during the Pride month. In an interview with Spoytboye, Rubina Dilaik spoke about the same. Rubina revealed that the day she won, it just suddenly struck her that she wants to auction her entry gown to the Bigg Boss house and also the gown which she wore on the finale day. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Throwback: When Toofani seniors Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan got into a heated argument over a task – watch video

She wanted to raise funds for the NGOs and charities whose cause she can associate with. Hence, this idea struck her the day she lifted the Bigg Boss 14 trophy. Rubina said, "Well, the fund raiser will happen by the end of this month. And I have already announced it. This will happen systematically." She was also asked if she received any direct calls after the announcement. She said, "For now, I haven't received any direct calls that I want to buy the gown. But it's a fundraiser so there is a categorical system which will be followed." Rubina had recently recovered from COVID-19 and is back shooting for Shakti. Recently, she spoke about being lucky to have work during these tough times.

"I feel blessed to be working through these times. God has been kind enough to give me the opportunity to work and still keep my passion alive which has truly helped me rebuild myself inspite of the trying and testing times. I am grateful that I can do what I love, which is keeping me positive and making this phase a much easier one to deal with because of the amazing work I have on hand", she said.