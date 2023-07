Rubina Dilaik has been making news ever since she dropped her reel, as fans are speculating that the actress is pregnant and they can spot a baby bump. Rubina took to her Instagram and shared her video that showed her flaunting her beautiful outfit. The caption that she wrote grabbed a lot of eyeballs as well, where she was seen speaking about embracing herself. The moment she dropped her video, the actress was asked tons of questions by her users if she was pregnant. Rubina is seen wearing a beautiful floral dress where you can see her tummy a bit bloated, and that can be due to the design of her outfit, but fans are excited and they are sure and are confident that she is pregnant. Also Read - TOP TV News RECAP: Rubina Dilaik gets into accident, Tirthanand Rao attempts suicide, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 update and more

Watch the video of Rubina Dilaik that sparked her pregnancy rumours and is making headlines.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Rubina Dilaik had earlier made headlines due to her pregnancy, and the actress had cleared the air in the classiest way possible. Rubina was seen visiting clinics and it was speculated that she might be pregnant, but she refuted the news on her Twitter account and wrote, "Misconception about the conception... @ashukla09, next time we will have to check the building (if it has any clinics) before agreeing to go even for a work meeting". Also Read - Rubina Dilaik opens up about car accident: 'I was in shock for a few seconds'

Rubina was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 after winning the title of Bigg Boss 14, and she mentioned that she only took the second reality show because she wasn't offered any kind of good work, so she was jobless and thought of taking it up. Rubina, who owns the title of Salman Khan's show, became extremely popular with this reality show as she made an appearance with her hubby, Abhinav Shukla, and their relationship saw a lot of ups and downs, and fans got engaged and felt the vulnerability of Rubina. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik meets with an accident and suffers injuries to her head and lower back

Well, now it will be interesting to see if Rubina will once again clear the air around her pregnancy rumours or if she will surprise us. We can wait for her to react.