Rubina Dilaik REACTS to Sonam Wangchuk's health; calls on people to stand by the activist

As Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike enters its 17th day, television stars including Rubina Dilaik, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Kunickaa Sadanand and Sidharth Bhardwaj have voiced their support. Here's what the celebrities said as concern grows over the activist's health.

Rubina Dilaik REACTS to Sonam Wangchuk's health; calls on people to stand by the activist

Sonam Wangchuk, the educator and climate activist, has now spent 17 days on an indefinite hunger strike. His protest is starting to draw attention from the entertainment world, with several television personalities speaking up for him. Rubina Dilaik, who won Bigg Boss 14, called him a “real hero” and urged people not to leave him to fight alone. She shared a post from Zeenat Aman on Instagram Stories, highlighting the seriousness of Wangchuk’s condition and warning against becoming a society that just stands by. Rubina added, “He is a real hero, don't let him die fighting for our country's own good.” Her words struck a chord online, earning praise from fans for voicing her support.

Others from the TV industry are stepping up, too. Devoleena Bhattacharjee posted a reel asking why there’s silence from Aamir Khan, especially since he played a character based on Wangchuk in “3 Idiots.” She pointed out that Wangchuk is simply asking for accountability from the government. Kunickaa Sadanand weighed in with a video message, saying when those in power stop listening, questioning them becomes even more important. She underscored the need to stand by those fighting for truth and accountability.

Bigg Boss’ Sidharth Bhardwaj took it a step further and visited Wangchuk at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar with singer Kaka. He posted photos from the site and said he’s hoping for a peaceful, productive solution between protesters and the authorities. Even actor Abhay Deol joined in, posting a photo of Wangchuk and a broken heart emoji to show his support.

Still, there’s a noticeable silence from the biggest Bollywood stars. Names like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt haven’t said a thing publicly about the hunger strike. Wangchuk’s protest centers on his demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. With the hunger strike entering its third week, people are getting more and more concerned about his health. Supporters are pleading with authorities to talk to him and work towards a peaceful resolution.

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