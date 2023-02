Rubina Dilaik is that you? This is the first question that will come to your mind the moment you see her latest pictures on her Instagram profile. The Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina took to her Instagram and shared a picture of her swollen face leaving her face worried. In the caption she mentioned of being unwell, being constantly on medication, and being sick has made her face like this. Rubina's post reads, " fever, sore throat, infection and swollen lips, I surely look like a Duck ( without fillers)…. And m frustrated and also laughing looking at myself… wtf". The fans dropped all the well wishes to her and asked her to take very good care. Rubina was also lauded to show her real and raw pictures on her social media account, any TV actress rarely likes to share her no-filter and non-makeup look. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary confirmed winner? From Dheeraj Dhoopar to Rubina Dilaik these celebs feel the trophy belongs to her [View Pics]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

The boss lady Rubina once again proved why she is different and gave more reasons to her fans to love her immensely. We too are sending all our well wishes to Rubina to get recovered soon. Right now there are a lot of complaints once again of people falling sick by getting sore throat and more. There is a fear of COVID once again. Going by one reply from Rubina on a comment dropped on her post of being careful as this sh*t is everywhere, she admits to it and says that she is dealing with the sh*t and is damn frustrated.

Rubina is one of the strong and opiniated TV actress in the industry and her fan following is immense. She has come a long way in her journey and gained all the love and fame by playing a transgender in Shakti. Rubina was last in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.