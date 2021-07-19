Rubina Dilaik signs her first-ever Bollywood project 'Ardh' – deets inside

Bigg Boss 14 boss lady Rubina Dilaik is now going the Bollywood way. Yes, you read that right. The actress will be seen in a Hindi film called Ardh. Noted trade analyst, Taran Adarsh tweeted out the same a couple of hours ago. Rubina would be making her film debut with popular faces such as Rajpal Yadav and Hiten Tejwani. Music composer Palaash Muchhal will also make his debut as a director with Ardh. The filming of Ardh is said to start in September this year. Rubina Dilaik herself confirmed being a part of Ardh by retweeting Taran's tweet and a caption that read, "#Ardh" with a red heart emoticon and folded hands. Have a dekko at the same here:
Well, this is just exciting news for all Rubina Dilaik fans. They have been showering her with all the love and blessings for her new venture. One of the fans commented, "OMG we can’t wait for this new journey to begin this is just the start many more films to come waiting to see you do films with big film actors You will make it big in Bollywood inshallah @RubiDilaik #RubinaDilaik #bollywood #debut #films #movies #actress #superstar." Another fan tweeted out, "#RubinaDilaik in #Ardh I'm so Happy For You, you make us feel proud daily." One wrote, "Rubi you deserve this .. you are very hardworking actress and this is what inspired us a lot .hai kisi ki buri najar na lagey queen ko god please protect our queen from evil eyes #RubinaDilaik #Ardh." Have a dekko at their tweets here:
Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik is currently on a vacation with her actor-husband, Abhinav Shukla. The actress had marked her return on Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki after Bigg Boss. Looks like it's time for Rubina to explore herself as an actress and expand her reach across mediums.
What do you have to say about this? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.