Is it Sunday already? Well, time is really flying very fast. Feels like yesterday when we brought to you the TV Instagrammers of the week. Today, we are back here again. This time, there are all ladies in the house, you read that right. We have actresses from the world of television and all popular and well-known. Our celebs entertain their fans in TV shows as it is, and nowadays, they have been entertaining everyone with amazing content on their Instagram handles too. From Rubina Dilaik to Naagin 6 beauty Tejasswi Prakash and more mesmerizing beauties are on the list.

Rubina Dilaik

The gorgeous beauty shared some snaps from the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and a BTS video from her latest look. Tattoos were painted on Rubina as she got ready for her next performance. Indeed, one of her most amazing looks. Rubina Dilaik always makes it to the trending Entertainment News.

Aishwarya Sharma

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma is known for her funny and entertaining reels. And she shared another one with Neil Bhatt. It is a husband-wife reel wherein the wife is a sceptic. It's funny!

Tejasswi Prakash

The Naagin 6 beauty is going boss babe way these days, sharing amazing looks on her profile one after other. This one’s a blingy co-ord set which comes with a backless top. Tejasswi Prakash looks so HOT.

Shehnaaz Gill

This girl is going places and how! Here’s a photoshoot from her press conference in Dubai. The dewy make-up looks very pretty.

Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa trio Rupali Ganguly, Alpana Buch and Muskan Bamne grooved on Kaisi Yeh Paheli Zindagani. The three of them represent three generations of ladies in Anupamaa but we love their off-screen bond.

Jannat Zubair

Jannat shared a reel video with Shivangi Joshi of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame. It is one of the trending reels wherein a girl asks her bestie to look ugly as a handsome hunk passes by.

Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari shared a reel video in a chikankari kurta set. She was seen goofing around her residence. ‘Sometimes I feel like a squirrel and that’s okay,’ she wrote in the caption.

That’s all in the TV Instagrammers of the week.