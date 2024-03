Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Nach Baliye, Indian Idol, Bigg Boss are some of the reality shows which are loved massively by the audience. However, time and again, allegations such as whether these reality shows are even real or if they are actually scripted and dramatized have been aroused. In the past, one Reddit user who used to work in the backstage team for a dance reality shows also stated that if makers don't want a certain contestant to win, they will deliberately show them in a poor light and use bad camera angles or change their dance performance at the last moment. Bigg Boss, too, is accused of being scripted and biased by many celebrities. While one can ignore the chatter by the common people about their notion of reality shows, one really cannot ignore when renowned celebrities who have been part of reality shows themselves mention that reality shows are far from reality. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shoaib Ibrahim, Shiv Thakare's show was more about drama than dance? Super Star Singer 3 host Haarsh Limbachiyaa reacts [Exclusive]

Celebrities who fearlessly exposed the dark underbelly of reality TV shows

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik, who won Bigg Boss 14, herself stated that reality shows are scripted. If a contestant is a channel's favorite or if a channel is willing to make a contestant the face for a particular show, then they will mold the show so that the specific contestant gets more attention, that too in a positive light. She openly said that channels give their favorite contestant the entire script as in how he or she needs to perform.

Mini Mathur

Mini Mathur, who has hosted Indian Idol from the 1st to the sixth season, stated that she enjoyed her stint till the sixth season; however, after that, makers were deliberately creating moments on the reality show which she felt extremely manufactured.

Sunidhi Chauhan

Sunidhi Chauhan, who judged two seasons of Indian Idol, mentioned that they were specifically told by the channel which contestant to praise, which she didn't feel was right. Sunidhi decided not to continue being a part of any reality show as she was not comfortable praising a contestant on the channel's insistence.

Juhi Parmar

Juhi Parmar once said that she was literally shown like a vamp when she participated in the Star Plus show Pati Patni aur Woh with ex-husband Sachin Shroff. Juhi, when the show got over and saw the footage, was shocked to know that she was shown in a completely negative manner like a vamp, and her ex-husband was shown as a bechara (helpless). Juhi states that the reality show negatively affected her image.

Chahat Khanna

Chahat Khanna, in a past interview, revealed how Nach Baliye makers approached the actress for the dance reality show. When the actor informed them she doesn't have a partner, the makers told her to fake a relationship for the show.

With candid accounts and courageous stands, the above actors expose the underbelly of this entertainment industry, challenging norms and sparking important conversations about authenticity, manipulation, and ethics in the realm of reality TV shows.