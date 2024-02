Rubina Dilaik embraced motherhood last year in the month of November. The actress delivered two beautiful twin girls, Jeeva and Edhaa. Since then, the actress has been busy taking care of her newborns and is often seen sharing glimpses of her mom life. Whenever an actress embraces motherhood, there's always a hush-hush noise about her career. Most actresses do take a break from acting, and few also decide to quit showbiz after embracing motherhood. When asked if she too is planning to take a break or quit showbiz post embracing motherhood, the actress had the sweetest reply. Also Read - Before Shoaib Ibrahim for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, THESE contestants were called fixed winners

Rubina Dilaik going to quit acting after embracing motherhood?

Rubina Dilaik recently appeared in Mr. Faisu's YouTube vlog, where he takes around guests in his car and has candid conversations. During one such conversation, Faisu asked Rubina about the status of her career and if she was planning to quit acting post embracing motherhood. Rubina stated that she will never quit acting. She mentioned she loves the entertainment industry, especially television. Also Read - New mom Rubina Dilaik reveals the most unique source of inspiration to lose 11 kgs in 55 days post delivery

She stated that television has given her everything and how it's her bread and butter. The Choti Bahu actress further revealed that unlike other actors, she is not bothered about the mediums she works in. Rubina said she just wants to do good work; it can be either television, films, or even on YouTube. The above statement by Rubina finally puts to rest all the speculations. She may take some time off from acting, but she is certainly not going anywhere and is here to slay in more remarkable characters.

Rubina Dilaik recently did her first photoshoot post delivering kids. She revealed that she made a commitment that within three months of delivery, she would be back in pre-pregnancy shape. The actress followed a strict diet and successfully did her first photoshoot post-delivery. While many hailed her for getting the perfect hot bod within a few months of becoming a mother, a few also bashed her recently when she posted a picture in a bikini. The picture was clicked by her husband, Abhinav Shukla. While some stated that she is an inspiration to all the new moms who want to be in perfect shape, others stated that she needs to stop posting such revealing pictures after becoming a mother.