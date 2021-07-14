Avinash Sachdev FINALLY breaks his silence on alleged split with fiancee Palak Purswani

Yesterday, there were rumours of how Avinash Sachdev and Palak Purswani have ended their relationship. The two got engaged some months back. Now, the actor has broken his silence and told a portal that some trust issues have crept up between the two. He was quoted as saying, "We have not quit our relationship. I would say we have taken a pause. Due to the lockdown, we were not getting a lot of time to spend with each other. She stays with her family and I have to take care of mine. I agree every couple needs some space but too much space is also not good I feel. Some misunderstanding has happened between us and also some trust issues. We haven't broken up but yes differences have surely come." Also Read - Ahead of Sasural Simar Ka 2’s premiere, here are 11 TV shows that returned with 2nd seasons due to fan mania – view pics

He also said that they have not taken a final decision as families are involved and they don't wish to hurt anyone's feelings. The two are also business partners, so they talk on work related issues. He said, "For now, taking no decision is a good decision, I would say. Let's see how things go ahead." The rumours of a tiff circulated around after they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Palak Purswani also spoke to ETimes on similar lines. She said that they were having communication issues. She said, "There have been some misunderstandings between us and yes of late, it has been a rollercoaster ride. But we are trying to make things better. However, we are busy with our work commitments and hence haven't really got that much time to sit and talk to each other. All I can say is that right now we are taking some space off."

It seems the couple opened a restaurant in the suburbs and jointly take decisions on the same. She said that the lockdown had created some issues between them.