Rubina Dilaik earned a number of new fans after her good stint on Bigg Boss 14. The actress is loved by millions for her acting chops and genuine personality. However, it looks like some people have nothing better to do than pass judgements from behind a screen. Yesterday, Rubina Dilaik penned a long note on fat-shaming. The actress said that fans were threatening to leave her fandom as they felt that she was lazy, and did not invest much for getting big professional projects. The actress said she was getting constant messages for gaining a bit of weight. As we know, she is not doing any regular project now. In her note, she wrote, "Dear well Wishers/ PSEUDO FANS , I am observing that my weight gain is bothering you! You are relentlessly sending hate mails and messages , you don't see my worth if I don't hire a PR or if I don't tip paps for spotting … you are threatening to leave fandoms coz I am fat now , I don't wear good (designer) clothes and I am not working hard to get BIG projects …. Well , I am indeed disappointed that , FOR YOU my physical appearance is far more important than my talent and my commitment to my work ….. But I have a GOOD NEWS for you all…. ITS MY LIFE and it has phases , and you too are a phase of my life!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Reading her note, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Stebin Ben and Shardul Thakur showed support. Jaan Kumar Sanu commented, "You're awesome thin or fat !! Everyone on the internet sits on a Judgement Seat now, passing judgements and opinions when they themselves haven't achieved shit. Keep being you Rubina. You're awesome," while Stebin Ben wrote, "Rubina - You're one of the most hardworking co-stars I've worked with .. with no drama on sets .. Very dedicated and determined! I can say this cos I've worked with you and seen your passion and madness towards your work....let the work make noise .. You're the best...Sending all the positive energies that you need right now."

Fans are also trending We Are Proud Of Rubina on social media. Well, the actress does not need to prove anything to anyone.