A couple of days ago, the track Rula Deti Hai featuring Bigg Boss 15 jodi Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra was released. Fans of both the actors loved the track, and it has been trending on social media as well as Youtube. To create more excitement around the song, the makers recently shared an unseen BTS video, and it has grabbed the attention of Teja’s fans as the Naagin 6 actress is looking super cute in it. Check out the video below… Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's 'Rula Deti Hai' wins hearts, Sidharth Shukla's fans turn emotional, Shehnaaz Gill's tweet goes viral and more: TV News Weekly Rewind

Tejasswi’s fans are going gaga over her cuteness. A fan tweeted, “Omg teju can't take my eyes off.” Another fan wrote, “Teja looks like a little cute baby TejuPie.” One more fan tweeted, “Teja is something else! Her heart is so pure and tht purity reflects brightly in her eyes! She is divinely beautiful...” Also Read - Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Karan Kundrra and more Top 5 viral pictures of your favourite celebs trending today

While the song is receiving a great response, a few fans of Teja are unhappy as they feel the actress’ scenes were less in Rula Deti Hai. A fan tweeted, “Wtf couldn’t u include more scenes of Teja in your song. Shes looking so lovely! Wts the point releasing these reels now. Your views r less coz u had less screen time for Teja & mostly had kk n friends time pass scenes which wr bakwas.” Another fan tweeted, “Teju ko jyada screen time dena tha 4 minute song rakhte story song ki complete kerta yar.” One more netizen wrote, “Why u edited this scene ?” Also Read - Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra posts jaw-dropping 'hotness personified' BTS pics from Kangana Ranaut's show

Well, apart from this song, Teja is currently ruling the TRP charts with Naagin 6, and Karan has entered the show Lock Upp as the jailer.