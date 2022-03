Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra met in Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love with each other. Ever since then their fans have been rooting for TejRan. Much to the delight of their fans, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are set to feature in a music video titled Rula Deti Hai by Desi Music Factory. The teaser of the same is out and fans are already loving the music video and calling it a superhit. The teaser video has Karan Kundrra's monologue. Visuals have an emotional Karan Kundrra remembers the best times he spent with his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash. Fans are moved by the emotions the video carries. Watch the video below and its reactions. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Ritesh issues a stern warning; 'Aapki aisi band bajegi ki...'

KK and his monologue has a different effect!! Damn high expectations noww!! King is back on screen with his element.. ???❤️❤️ Cant wait 48hrs to gooo!!#KaranKundrra? #KaranKundrra #KKundrraSquad? #KKundrraSquad#RulaDetiHai pic.twitter.com/xXnGmocI56 — ?????❦????? (@Anjum_KK) March 1, 2022

WHAT IS THIS CHEMISTRY

THIS MV WILL THE BE END OF ME#RulaDetiHai #TejRan #TejRanFam? pic.twitter.com/aophvLZnic — Aamya Mohindru (@MohindruAamya) March 1, 2022

Just Watched The Teaser of #RulaDetiHai & #TejasswiPrakash 's New Song #KyunNaAaye I Just Loved Both of them ? Must Watch Guys !#TejaTroops pic.twitter.com/mwEcreiaIf — Rahul (@JaYaarYahanSe) March 1, 2022

Uff This CHEMISTRY ??

The intensity in their eyes is for real ??❤️

The monologue ??❤️

Kk's expressions ??❤️

Their looks ??

Like how everything can be so perfect ?❤️?

This MV will be end of me for sure.@kkundrra @itsmetejasswi #TejRan #RulaDetiHai pic.twitter.com/OcoJAVsLAf — tejran.lovee (@tejranloveeee) March 1, 2022

Our hearts ❤️✨

Speechless. The teaser beautifully conveys how pleasing and exquisite the song is going to be. Can't wait for 3rd March ?❤️#RulaDetiHai #TejRan#KaranKundrra #TejasswiPrakash pic.twitter.com/MH0pGSistm — Ishika (@Ishikkkka) March 1, 2022

Did you like Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's music video teaser? Tweet to us and let us know and also vote for your favourites below. Also Read - Naagin 6: These 5 handsome hunks REJECTED Simba Nagpal's role in Tejasswi Prakash starrer

