Rula Deti Hai song: Tejasswi Prakash tells Karan Kundrra, 'We look so CUTE together,' after watching their chemistry

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's crackling chemistry in their first-ever song 'Rula Deti' is winning hearts and how. The song has been released online and it has been receiving a lot of LOVE from their fans. Tejran's fans are swooning over their chemistry and cannot take their eyes off how adorable they look together. Karan and Tejasswi did a live together on Instagram and spoke about their new song as they both are busy with their professional commitments and couldn't be together to promote the song. Teja and Karan were going bonkers over the amazing response to the song that they have been receiving. Even Tejasswi is in awe of how good they look together. In the live video, one can see Tejasswi is seen telling Karan that we look so cute together, while Karan was blushing.

Tejasswi and Karan fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 15 house and ever since then their bond is only grown stronger. In an interview with Bollywoodlife Tejasswi ad said that Karan is the best thing that happened to her and he is madly in love with him, "What's not to like about Karan Kundrra really, he is just so loving smart knowledgeable there is so much there to learn from him every single day. I see myself growing with him every day emotionally and spiritually. He is all hearts, and I can see when he says he never felt this before I can feel it because every time, he is a certain way he himself is surprised by the way he reacts with the way he has become." Tejasswi and Karan have openly admitted to being possessive of each other, however in our interview, Tejasswi had said that Karan is more possessive of her than she is and the side of Karan is not exposed yet, she added jokingly. Indeed they are just adorable.