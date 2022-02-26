Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are undoubtedly one of the most loved Bigg Boss jodis. The two started dating each other inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, and their fans always trend #TejRan on Twitter. Like most of the Bigg Boss jodis, Karan and Teja are also going to feature in a music video. Their song is titled Rula Deti Hai and today, the poster of the track was released. It has received a great response, and Karan took to Twitter to thank TejRan fans. Also Read - Rula Deti Hai poster: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra team up for a romantic song; #TejRan fans pour their love on the couple

The actor tweeted, "Omfg!!! Just got on Twitter to find out the crazy humongous response ya'l have given to #RulaDetiHai poster!! This is so humbling.. We can't thank you enough for this love.. mein kithey javaan?? @itsmetejasswi so grateful."

Omfg!!! Just got on Twitter to find out the crazy humongous response ya’l have given to #RulaDetiHai poster!! This is so humbling.. We can’t thank you enough for this love.. mein kithey javaan?? ?? @itsmetejasswi so grateful ??? — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) February 26, 2022

The song will be released on Desi Music Factory's YouTube channel, and the channel on Twitter revealed that there have been more than 2 million tweets of 'RULA DETI HAI X TEJRAN'. They tweeted, "Now it's more than 2M tweets You guys are RULA DETI HAI X TEJRAN #TejRan #TejasswiPrakash #KaranKundrra #DesiMusicFactory."

Well, after Bigg Boss 15 ended, Karan and Tejasswi have been spotted together many times, and their pictures go viral. TejRan fans have been eagerly waiting for this song; we can surely expect that once Rula Deti Hai is released it will break records.

While Karan is yet to sign his next project as a lead, Tejasswi is currently busy with Naagin 6. The show has received a fantastic response and has also got a good TRP.