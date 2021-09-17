Once and used to be very good friends. However, it was in 2017 after Amit's dermatologist wife, Ruby's arrest in Dubai, that they were drifted apart. In a recent interview, Amit Tandon has slammed Mouni and even refused to acknowledge her. "Mouni Roy who?" he asked. When probed further, he said that he doesn't want to see her face ever again. Amit said that his wife, Ruby may not say anything and added that their broken friendship affected her a lot. He said that Mouni Roy used his wife. Amit said they believed Mouni was a genuine friend but got a reality check when Ruby was in trouble. "Jaise logon ke chehre badaltey hain, waise hi hua." Also Read - Rumoured Bigg Boss 15 contestant Amit Tandon on Sidharth Shukla's demise: Ek hatta-katta aadmi agar aise chala jaye toh...

Amit Tandon, who is said to be a participant of 's Bigg Boss 15 said that the Mouni Roy they knew was very different from what the actress has become now. He added that they will never forgive her. "There is no forgiveness for Mouni Roy from our side. I have told Ruby that if she ever accepts back in her life, I won't be around her, main toh phir gaya."

"Frankly, there are lot of people whom we realised were not our true friends. They just saw the tamasha- Mercedes bik gayi, clinic bandh ho gaya. But there was no sorrow in their eyes. Everybody wants to have a drink with you, everybody wants to party with you when your chips are high," Amit lashed out.

As per reports, Amit's wife Ruby was arrested in Dubai in 2017. She spent 10 months in Dubai's Al Raffa jail for allegedly threatening some government officials. Ruby had returned to India in 2019. And after that, it is said that Mouni started maintaining her distance from her.