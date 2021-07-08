Rupal Patel of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame likely to be discharged today from hospital

Rupal Patel is known all over the world as Kokilaben Modi from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. The actress has been admitted to a city hospital for a couple of days now. It seems like she is recovering well, and might be discharged today itself. Though the lady did not confirm the news, her secretary told The Times Of India that she should be discharged today. She is going to be a part of the upcoming show, which is a prequel to the original Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. While Rupal Patel has not officially confirmed being a part of the show, a source told the paper that she is indeed one of the principal cast members. Also Read - Ranveer Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and more celebs who were mercilessly attacked by trollers this week and why – view pics

It seems a source associated with the project told the publication that Rupal Patel is indeed going to be a part of it. She is one of the main cast members. The source told The Times Of India, "Rupalji is going to be a part of the show, which was originally slated to go on floors on June 1. However, unfortunately, she has fallen sick and hence, the shoot of the show has been delayed by a couple of weeks. Everything is in place and we will commence the shoot once she fully recovers." But her secretary said that talks are still on, but the papers have not been signed as yet. Also Read - Trending TV news Today: Pearl V Puri's statement on rape accusation, Devoleena Bhattacharjee's belly dance video and more

Ved Raj, who is one of the writers of the original Saath Nibhaana Saathiya is producing the show. It seems the show will be like a fairytale romance. The show's concept is like Cinderella. The show will also star Giaa Manek, Mohammad Nazim, and Vandana Vithlani. Also Read - Worst dressed celebs of the week: Shehnaaz Gill, Aamna Sharif, Devoleena Bhattacharjee disappoint us with their sartorial choices