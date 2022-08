aka Anupamaa is loved by millions across India. The character of a middle-aged lady who is fully devoted to her home and family has struck a chord like anything. Fans have loved the show that deals with family love, betrayal, empowerment and self-growth. Star Plus' weekend show Ravivaar with Star Parivaar is a hit because fans get to see their fave jodis in a different atmosphere. It creates many candid moments that they love. Well, Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa became very emotional on the Janmashthami special. Fave stars from Star Plus like Fahmaan Khan, Sumbul Touqeer and Ayesha Singh showered love on her. Also Read - Anupamaa: Paras Kalnawat has a reunion with Nidhi Shah, Madalsa Sharma and other cast members; here's how they bid him adieu [Watch]

Ayesha Singh said that the Maa in Anupamaa was the most special. She stated that Rupali Ganguly held the whole family of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar together with her love and kindness. Rupali Ganguly looked visibly moved and began crying. Check out the video here...

We can see that Rupali Ganguly gets very emotional about the same. Anupamaa is a huge hit and has taken the actress' career to a new level altogether. Rupali Ganguly and 's chemistry is off the charts. Imlie couple Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan were missed. But they are coming next week for the Ganpati special.