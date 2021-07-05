Rupali Ganguly: Before Anupamaa, some people thought that I was just a fluke

is currently being loved by the television viewing audience as the titular character in Anupamaa. Her simple, adjusting nature on screen has made Anupamaa a much-loved character. There's no doubt that Rupali has made a mark on television with her role. However, the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress says that before Anupamaa, some people had thought that her success was accidental or just because of sheer luck. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more – Watch out for INTERESTING upcoming twists and turns this week

"There were some people who thought that I was just a fluke. But with Anupamaa, they sat up, took notice, and admitted that there is somebody called Rupali Ganguly, who acts well. While Monisha in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai got me noticed, Anupamaa has given me the platform I've always craved. I am glad that I have left a mark. My epitaph will perhaps read — here lies Monisha Sarabhai and Anupamaa. Despite not being conventionally good-looking, I have finally been recognised for my talent," Rupali told TOI in an interview.

When Rupali made a comeback with Anupamaa after a seven-year sabbatical from acting, she had mixed feelings about facing the camera after such a long time. And it was her husband who encouraged her to pursue her acting career all over again.

"I would like to give huge credit to my husband for encouraging me to take up the show. I was quite happily mothering my child, so something had to be that exciting for me to step out of home. When I was offered the show, my husband really pushed me and said, 'I will take care of our child and the house, you go ahead because this show will give you the chance to prove your worth as an actress'. My mother-in-law is 87 and it is not easy for a man to run a house when there are several responsibilities. Since it is a TV show, I am shooting for 12 to 13 hours. Staying away from my baby for so long is only possible if I know that my home and my baby are in good hands. I think by taking the whole responsibility, he made me fall in love with him again," she had told IANS.

Anupamaa is about a homemaker, who undermines herself while taking care of her family and their needs. It is a remake of the Bengali TV series Sreemoyee. Directed by Rajan Shahi, the show started airing from March 16 on Star Plus. It also stars , , Ashish Mehrotra, Nidhi Shah, Paras Kalnawat, Tassnim Sheikh among others in key roles.