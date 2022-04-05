Rupali Ganguly birthday: Here's how Anupamaa actress will be celebrating her Special Day

is currently one of the biggest names in the television industry. She has been a part of many shows like Sanjivani, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and others, but right now, she is ruling the TRP charts with Anupamaa. The TV show has been getting a fantastic response and Rupali’s performance in it is being loved by one and all. She recently also won the Best Actress – Television Award at BL Awards 2022. Today (5th April), Rupali is celebrating her 45th birthday, and recently she revealed how she will be celebrating her special day. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna birthday special: Breakup with Rakshit Shetty, dating Vijay Deverakonda, marriage plans and more about the Pushpa actress' love life

While talking to Pinkvilla, Rupali revealed, "Birthday ke din kaam nahin karti (I don't work on birthdays). So I have taken a leave, that was already decided. Actually, we have three days off for birthdays, but this time because of the web series and some telecast issues, those three days couldn't work out. Also, my son (Rudransh) has his Marathi exam on that day, so Ashwin and I will drop him to school, and while he will be there, we will have a quick lunch. So just normal (stuff)."

Meanwhile, recently, MaAn fans got an amazing gift from Anuj aka Guarav Khanna and Rupali. Gaurav posted a video on Instagram in which he and Rupali are doing a romantic dance on the song Mere Yaara.

He captioned the video as, “#MaAn day ritual… for all you lovely people out there… @rupaliganguly on a day prior to her birthday giving advance return gift to everyone .. Hope u all like the return gift..”

While Anupamaa is ruling the TRP charts, soon a prequel to the show titled Anupamaa: Namaste America is all set to start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. RUpali had shared an announcement video a few days ago, She had posted, “Dekhiye Anupama ki zindagi ka vo panna jo aaj tak kisi ne nahi dekha! Hotstar Specials Anupama: Namaste America streaming from April 25.”