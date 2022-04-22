The TV world is gearing up for two weddings in two of the most popular and most-watched TV shows in the country - Anupamaa and . In Anupamaa, Anu aka and Anuj Kapadia aka are getting married whereas, in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda and Akshara aka Pranali Rathod are going to tie the knot. The popularity of AbhiRa and MaAn is as widespread as the TV show's popularity. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Man shot while watching Yash’s KGF 2, Kajal Aggarwal says childbirth wasn’t easy and more

Talking about MaAn Ki Shaadi, well, they have had a very emotional and fulfilling journey, we must say. Anuj had been in love with Anupamaa since his college days. He kept his love for Anuj hidden for 26 years. He wanted to confess his feeling for Anupamaa was a tad bit late as the day he decided to confess his feelings, he was met with the shock of his life, the wedding of Anu and Vanraj. He left the country and returned 26 years later and bumped into Anupamaa at their college reunion. Anuj also helped the Shahs with the loan. Anuj kept loving Anupamaa from far. When Anupamaa learned about his feelings, she maintained her distance. However, soon enough she fell in love with him because of his genuine feelings. And after much hassles, Anu (Rupali) and Anuj (Gaurav) are going to tie the knot. MaAn ki Shaadi is kickstarting from 4th of May. Also Read - Karan Johar REVEALS getting trolled on his sexuality; has the best message for trolls

On the other hand, AbhiRa has a different kind of journey. Abhimanyu (Harshad) and Akshara (Pranali) fell in love with each other almost at the first sight. However, things changed when Aarohi mistook Abhi's proposal for her. The Birlas had been planning the wedding with Aarohi while the boy was in love with Akshara. The Goenkas had intended the wedding proposal for Akshara as it is. But then the wedding of Aarohi and Abhi began. Closer to the wedding, Akshara realised her mistake and confessed her feelings in front of everyone. After that, the two lovebirds had to convince Akshara's family for their wedding. As of now, Abhi and Akshu are having some troubles between them due to Aarohi. However, the wedding will soon take place. They are down with Sangeet and Mehendi functions, let's hope Haldi would be happy and as will be the wedding. BTW, that brings us to our question. Whose wedding are you most excited about - AbhiRa or MaAn? Vote below: Also Read - Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod get romantic, Nia Sharma sizzles in red and more celebs set the stage on fire at ITA Awards 2022 – view inside pics

Interestingly, both the shows are produced by the same production house, Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions. While we know that all the Yeh Risha Kya Kehlata Hai weddings are grand, it will be interesting to see what kind of wedding we will see in Anupamaa.