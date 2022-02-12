Indian TV has come a long way and has been through many ups and downs. There are many shows available of different genres for the audience now. But romance in shows still draws a lot of interest. We are here to talk about the best onscreen jodis on TV and you all have to decide which one is your favourite. From Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna to Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar and more, you might have a tough time selecting the best one. Also Read - Anupamaa Twist: Rupali Ganguly aka Anu plans to ELOPE but is confused over 'kiske saath'? MaAn fans say 'Anuj ke sath bhaag jao plz'

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna - Anupamaa



Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's track in Anupamaa is pretty interesting and kinda complicated. What makes it more special is that both are superb actors and their chemistry is great.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani – Imlie



The show Imlie has gone through many twists and turns. Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani's jodi is loved by many.

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar – Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2





Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is mainly aimed at an urban audience and that shows in the characters and the situations. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar look really cute together.

Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar – Kundali Bhagya



Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar are one of the most loved on-screen jodis. The show premiered on July 12, 2017 and is still doing well.

Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia – Kumkum Bhagya



Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia’s romantic moments are one of the highlights of the show which started back in 2014.

Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi – Yeh Hai Chahatein



Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi’s chemistry in Yeh Hai Chahatein is just too good. The show has many other tracks as well.

So, which jodi is your favoirite? Vote below and let us know.