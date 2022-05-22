Rupali Ganguly, Nakuul Mehta, Hina Khan, Helly Shah, Aishwarya Sharma, Ankita Lokhande, Shivangi Joshi and more have impressed everyone with their amazing posts on Instagram. These days celebs take part in various trends, and share some photoshoots and videos that show their reel and real lives. Fans love to see their favourite stars enjoying massive popularity online. In fact, for these TV stars, it is a way to stay connected with their fans. Today, we have another bunch of celebs in TV Instagrammers of the week. So without further ado, keep scrolling to see if your favourite TV star has made it to the list or not. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant kisses Urfi Javed at the latter's party; netizens troll them, 'Two circus jokers together' [Watch video]

RUPALI GANGULY

Rupali Ganguly and aka Anupamaa and Anuj were busy shooting for their on screen wedding in Rajan Shahi’s TRP topper, Anupamaa. Rupali and Gaurav shared a reel video as MaAn ki Shaadi took place in the show. Anuj and Anu aka Rupali and Gaurav romance to Taare Hai Baar aati. It perfectly sums up their 90s romance. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya return from French Riviera; netizens feel actress is pregnant [View Pics]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

SHIVANGI JOSHI

Soon to be seen kicking, flying and performing stunts in ’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Shivangi Joshi turned a royalty in a stunning yellow saree by label Neerus. Shivangi looked like an Indian princess all decked up for some grand event. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress Kiara Advani recalls how she had no choice and did whatever work she got; says, 'Today things have changed' [Watch video]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18)

HINA KHAN

Hina Khan is winning hearts from the French Riviera aka Cannes and how! This past week, Hina shared a lot of photoshoots that left fans awestruck. Be it her Red carpet appearance or photoshoots, Hina cast a spell on everyone. We especially loved her sheer black dress and red pleated dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

RUBINA DILAIK

Rubina Dilaik is gearing up for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 as well. The actress has been maintaining a strict workout routine these days. Rubina seems to be getting in the groove to face every challenge on Rohit Shetty’s show. Check out her workout post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

SUMBUL TOUQEER KHAN

Imlie fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been quite active on social media these days. She recently shared a BTS from Arylie aka Sumbul and Fahmaan Khan’s intense love confession scene on the show. However, the BTS pics are nowhere near intense. Sumbul and Fahmaan turned goofy for the camera. They are all dirty due to the mud as the sequence happened near the muddy pond, but their smiles and goofy charm will warm your heart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumbul Touqeer Khan (@sumbul_touqeer)

HELLY SHAH

Ishq Mein Marjawan S02 actress Helly made her red carpet debut at Cannes 2022 this year. The actress dished out Princess Elsa vibes on the red carpet debut day in Ziad Nakad. On day 2, Helly glammed up in Rami Al Ali’s sheer gown with floral motifs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helly Shah (@hellyshahofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helly Shah (@hellyshahofficial)

NAKUUL MEHTA

Nakuul Mehta took a part in a trending reel with his on-screen sister from 2, Shivina aka Sneha Namanandi. They look like the coolest real brother-sister duo while grooving to the new reel trend because in Nakuul’s words, “Nritya Ek Kala Hai.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

MOUNI ROY

actress is always dishing out wardrobe goals with her every outfit. The actress who is currently busy judging Dance India Dance Juniors shared a metallic outfit by Kalki Fashion that she wore on the show. Mouni looks so gorgeous that we cannot take our eyes off her and we bet, you wouldn’t be able to either.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

ANKITA LOKHANDE

Ankita channelled her inner sunshine in a bright yellow Indian suit. The actress looks ported a geeky look yet she looked really gorgeous. Who says geeks in Indian wear can’t be pretty?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

AISHWARYA SHARMA - NEIL BHATT

Aishwarya and Neil aka Pakhi and Virat of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame are currently seen in Smart Jodi. The two lovebirds love dancing and that’s what their posts are about. The first video features them dancing to their jam which is a Gujarati Garba number. The second video features Neil and Aishwarya grooving to a western dance form on and ’s Main Agar Kahoon from .

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt (@aisharma812)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil Bhatt/अ‌‌‍दाकार (@bhatt_neil)

SHWETA TIWARI – PALAK TIWARI

Stunning mother-daughter duo Shweta and Palak featured in a funny yet adorable reel video. It is relatable to everyone mother daughter duo in the world. Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@shweta.tiwari)

ERICA FERNANDES

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actress Erica turned hot chica and dished out typical teenager vibes in one of her latest posts. Her eye makeup is just stunning. Her crop top is fantastic and it’s our favourite too. She took part in the drop and roll reel trend, setting Instagram ablaze!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erica J Fernandes (@iam_ejf)

TEJASSWI PRAKASH

Naagin 6 actress set her fans’ hearts and their mobile phones on fire with her red hot photoshoot. The Bigg Boss 15 winner flaunted her toned legs in a thigh-high slot red velvet gown. Fans couldn’t keep their eyes off her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

That’s all in the TV Instagrammers this week.