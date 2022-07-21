Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly is loved across every household of India. The character has resonated with everyone. Anupamaa is the No. 1 show and Rupali Ganguly is riding the wave of success. But life was not always rosy for her. In a poignant note that has come on the Instagram page, Humans Of Bombay, Rupali Ganguly has revealed that life was not a bed of roses for her. She said that she took up odd jobs after her father faced a lean phase financially. Rupali Ganguly said she even did the work of a waiter at a party where her dad was invited. The actress spoke about her journey into motherhood where she took time off work for six years after the birth of her son, Reyansh. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Ram Kapoor and Pihu's latest promo disappoints fans; lash out at, 'Crappy ignorant writing'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Humans of Bombay (@officialhumansofbombay)

She reveals that she was in a low state emotionally after the loss of her dad, Anil Ganguly. He won a couple of National Awards in 1975-76 for his films Kora Kagaaz and Tapasya. Rupali Ganguly said how her husband Ashwin Verma told her to take up the role of Anupamaa saying he did manage everything else. The actress said she asked Rajan Shahi for some time to lose weight but he told her that he needed a mother on the show, and not a typical heroine of an Indian daily. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rubina Dilaik is not the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Aishwarya Sharma gets trolled and more

The most poignant part is when the actress said that working on Anupamaa makes her feel close to her dad. She says it is a story that he would have written, with a strong woman protagonist. Rupali Ganguly has done shows like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi and of course, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai in the past. But Anupamaa has been a complete game-changer for Rupali Ganguly. Also Read - BTS: RM aka Kim Namjoon pours his heart out to ARMY in new live; talks about separation anxiety, tattoo and more