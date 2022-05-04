has been earning a lot of praise for her performance on her TV show Anupamaa. She is also reprising her role of Anupamaa in the 11-episode prequel to the television series, in the new web show, Anupama: Namaste America. While Rupali plays a 45-year-old in Anupamaa, she plays her 17-year younger self for the prequel. She has now revealed how she simultaneously manages shooting for TV serial Anupamaa and the prequel web series Anupama: Namaste America. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash-Simba Nagpal's Naagin 6 climbs a spot, Kundali Bhagya's loss is Bhagya Lakshmi's gain – Check TOP 10 most-liked TV shows by Ormax Media

"Juggling between the shoots of TV serial and Anupama: Namaste America at the same time was a bit of a challenge but when you are with expert producers like Rajan Shahi and Ishika Shahi, you feel well taken care of. The entire team of Anupamaa was simultaneously shooting for both shows for the past couple of days but they made sure we never felt over-worked and had enough breathing space," Rupali told IANS. Also Read - Anupamaa TWIST: Anu's mother asks her to keep Anuj above everyone; MaAn fans say, 'This conversation was much-needed' [READ TWEETS]

Talking about the challenges, she added, "Especially for me as an actor, it was difficult to manage between both the look transitions. In the TV series, I am 45 years and in the web series I am 27 but they ensured a smooth transition." Also Read - Anupamaa BIG twists: Anuj-Anu go on a date before marriage; Vanraj's evil plot for MaAn and more

Earlier, Rupali had talked about her younger look in the web show. She said that she was apprehensive about playing the 17-year younger self for this prequel. "I didn't do a lot of things for the look transition in 'Anupama - Namaste America' because for me it is all about my on-screen performance. The prequel story required me to look younger and I was a bit nervous thinking how I could pull it off. I didn't want it to look over the top as it is really difficult to look 17 years younger naturally."

The original cast of the television show has been retained for the prequel which includes as Anupama's husband Vanraj along with Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnwat, Ashish Mehrotra and Ekta Sariya reprising the roles of Baa, Bapuji, Samar, Toshi and , respectively.