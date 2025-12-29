Rupali Ganguly, Samridhii Shukla BEAT Smriti Irani to be…; Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna emerges as…

As 2025 draws to an end, a new report has put out the list of this year's most popular TV stars. Read on to know who have bagged the top position.

The year 2025 has been high on performances. While many actors were lauded for their impeccable performances, some could not leave an indelible impact on the viewers minds. Who were these actors, and which performances have been impressive so far. Going by GossipsTv's report, Rupali Ganguly and Samridhii Shukla have emerged as winners and bagged the Most Popular Actress of 2025 title. They were followed by Shivangi Joshi and Smriti Irani. Naagin 7's actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary too gained massive popularity ahead of the release of her TV show. Third spot was bagged by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Pranali Rathod, Sumbul Touqeer, and Ayesha Singh. While this was for Best Actresses, who won Best Actor title? As far as actors are concerned, Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna emerged as one of the most discussed actors of 2025.

Are Ashnoor Kaur and Rubina Dilaik also on the list?

There is no denying the fact that Master Chefs and Bigg Boss have been the most talked-about shows of 2025. Popularity of these shows also helped Ashnoor Kaur and TejasswiPrakash bagged the No. 4th position. The fifth position was bagged by Pati Patni aur Panga winner Rubina Dilaik along with Niharika Chouksey, Eisha Singh, Sriti Jha, Jennifer Winget and Hina Khan.

TRENDING NOW

Who has been the most popular actor of 2025?

The year 2025 clearly belongs to Gaurav Khanna. The actor not only won Celebrity Masterchef, but also Bigg Boss 19 too. He bagged the top position with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 actor Harshad Chopda. Among male actors, the second spot was bagged by Naagin 7's lead actor Namik Paul and Rohit Purohit. Actors Sharad Kelkar, Vivian Dsena, Karan Kundrra and Karanveer Mehra bagged the third position. The fourth spot was bagged by Parth Samthaan, Dilip Joshi, Amar Upadhyay, Kanwar Dhillon, and Shaheer Sheikh. The fifth position was bagged by Abhishek Bajaj, Adnan Khan, Shivaji Satam, Hitesh Bharadwaj, Avinash Mishra, and Abrar Qazi.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more