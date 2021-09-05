Yay, Sunday it is! We are back with the list of TV stars who have aced the social media game this past week. So, if you guys have missed out on your favourite TV celebs' interesting Instagram posts, then you’ve come to the right place. Rupali Ganguly's picture with Gaurav Khanna to Sudhanshu Pandey's hot photoshoot – here are the popular personalities from television who ruled Instagram. Without further ado, take a look below at our TV Instagrammers of the week: Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Sonia Rathee's heartfelt post for Sidharth Shukla, Alvaro Morte's epic reaction after watching Money Heist 5 and more

Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly is the TV Instagrammer of the week. She has been quite active on social media these days. Gaurav Khanna entered the show this week and Rupali Ganguly welcomed him with a cute post. She shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, "Swag se Karoji inka Swagat. Welcome the suave and handsome Anuj Kapadia to Anupmaa ki kahaani"

Sudhanshu Pandey

Sudhanshu Pandey is ruling hearts with his recent post on Instagram. He has a hot photoshoot recently and has shared those pictures on Instagram. He flaunted his chiselled body and his swag will make you fall in love with him.

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna shared a video with Karenvir Bohra where they both are seen recreating their own version of Surbhi Chandna-Sharad Malhotra's Bepanah Ishq. Their funny way literally makes everyone laugh. The video is shot by Karenvir Bohra's wife, Teejay Sidhu.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy has become quite regular in our list of TV Instagrammers of the week. Mouni Roy set the internet on fire with her picture in a green shirt and denim. She kept her shirt buttons open and her sexy pictures will make your heart skip a beat.

Parth Samthaan

Parth Samthaan's picture in a shiny leather black outfit is winning hearts. The actor looked super hot in the picture. Fans have loved his pictures and hence he is the TV Instagrammer of the week.