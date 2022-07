It’s Sunday! The day we take a look back at the best Instagram posts of our amazingly talented TV celebs. Today, we have a variety of reel videos and pictures gracing your screens. From Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly to Sherdil Shergill actress Surbhi Chandna, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Ayesha Singh, Imlie’s Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’s Nakuul Mehta and more are including in our today’s section of TV Instagrammers. What talent our TV celebs have, despite shooting for long hours and entertaining in TV shows, do not fail to entertain on social media either. Let’s check out which posts have made it to our TV Instagrammers of the week. Also Read - Good Luck Jerry actress Janhvi Kapoor REVEALS her workout routine and why she is on a strict diet right now [Exclusive]

Nakuul Mehta

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’s Nakuul Mehta shared amazing reel videos with his real and reel wife, Jankee Parekh and Disha Parmar. Nakuul’s video with Jankee is from their date together. The two are so adorable that you’d feel like carrying them in your pocket. Talking about Nakuul’s reel with Disha is all about positive affirmations. Their energy together is infectious. We also have to give a special mention to his edited nude photoshoot. Also Read - KGF 2 star Yash shares a picture with fans from Italy; writes, 'Your love for me reaches beyond borders' [View Pic]

Vinny Arora

Vinny Arora and Dheeraj Dhoopar are expecting their first child together. Vinny is currently 8 months pregnant. She is due in August and has been sharing some amazing photoshoot pictures. Check out some of them here: Also Read - Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat REACTS to ex-girlfriend Uorfi Javed's comments on him being possessive; says, 'All this does not affect me'

Surbhi Chandna

Ishqbaaaz and Naagin 5 fame Surbhi Chandna shared a very uplifting reel video which is just too adorable to handle. Surbhi is childlike herself and the reel she shared just suits her chirpy personality.

Ayesha Singh

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Sai aka Ayesha Singh shared a reel video which is a BTS compilation of her photoshoot preparation. She added Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra song Kesariya in the background and revealed that she is hooked to the song like everybody else.

Urvashi Dholakia

Naagin 6 actress Urvashi Dholakia dropped the hottest bomb on the internet with her poolside pictures. The gorgeous actress has always been the DIVA. Urvashi Dholakia’s poolside pictures will drop your jaw to the floor!

Rupali Ganguly

TRP Queen Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa shared a very pretty-pretty video online in which she was seen grooving on Bhaage Re Mann. Rupali is a phenomenal actress and we all know how much she loves dancing.

Tejasswi Prakash

Naagin 6’s Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash is not just a gorgeous beauty, a talented actress but also an amazing singer. The Bigg Boss 15 winner shared a video in which we can hear her sing Na Jiya Lage Na from Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Anand. Teja’s fans were super happy.

Shraddha Arya

Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya, who’d soon be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, is an adorable goofball in real life. She loves sharing hilarious and goofy reel videos. There’s this one reel in which she is seen wishing her neighbours. It’s just not that though.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Imlie fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan shared a picture with her co-star Fahmaan Khan. The two, who have been rumoured to be dating, have very funny expressions on their faces. Sumbul took a dig at the rumours and wrote, “Turu lobe.”

That’s all in the TV Instagrammers of the day.