Rupali Ganguly’s viral Anupamaa dialogue, ‘Ghuma ghuma marungi’ dialogue sets Internet ablaze with…; fans call it, ‘50 shades of…’

Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly is back in news for her hit show Anupamaa. The actress is making headlines for her viral marungi dilaogue which has triggered a social media meltdown.

Television actress Rupali Ganguly is currently enjoying the success of her show Anupamaa. In the recent episode, her dialogue "Ghuma-Ghumake Marungi" was liked by the audience so much that it immediately went into the world of memes. After this scene, social media users jokingly compared Rupali Ganguly to Bollywood actor Sunny Deol and even called her "Sunny Deol Ultra Pro Max." This dialogue has once again brought the show into discussion.

What is Anupamaa’s Ghuma ghuma ke marungi dialogue?

In this episode, there was a huge clash between Anupama and Rajini. Actress Rinku Dhawan plays the role of Rajni in the film. At first, there is a heated argument between the two, but things escalate when Rajni questions Anupamaa's courage and decisions. During this, Anupama's anger erupts and she speaks in very sharp words. Rupali Ganguly's powerful voice, emotions and dialogue delivery made this scene very impressive. Anupamaa declares, “Maarungi! Tujhe baalon se pakad ke choti se ghasitate hue beech bazaar laakar tujhe marungi… Itna marungi, itna marungi ke dard bhi confuse ho jayega ki kis kis haddi pe aur kis kis chot pe dhyaan doon.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reels Talkies (@reels.talkies)

Netizens' reaction to Anupamaa’s latest episode

As soon as the video surfaced on social media, people started taking notice. A lot of memes, reels, and funny videos were made on this dialogue on X, Instagram, and Facebook. Many viewers praised Rupali's performance and said that she captured the entire episode. At the same time, some users also trolled this scene in a light-hearted manner, calling it more dramatic than necessary.

One user commented, “50 shades of Mrungi, Directed by Anupamaa.” Another jokingly adds, Maara maari mat kro Gandhi ji ko yaad karo.” A fan commented, Anupamaa ko ab agle season mein gym ructor bnegi.” A user questioned, “Arey writer Shab ye kya likh diya.”

Rupaly Ganguly responds to viral dialogue

Responding to a fan's question on social media, Rupali Ganguly gave her reaction to this scene. She said that many times, such scenes are shot continuously, so that the artist does not get time to recover and re-prepare himself. She said, “Where is the time to think if I’m tired or drained out? Bas karm karte jao.” She credited the show's writers, directors and the entire team for the performance and said it was all a result of teamwork.

All about Anupamaa

TV show Anupamaa, which started in the year 2020, remains extremely popular among the audience even today. From being a simple housewife to a self-reliant woman, Anupama's story continues to connect people. The biggest strength of this show is considered to be Rupali Ganguly's strong acting. Her viral dialogue once again proves why Anupamaa remains the most popular show on TV even today

