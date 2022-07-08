Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 CONFIRMED to go off air; Sneha Jain says cast 'wasn't shocked' with the news

The first season of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya starring and was a super hit. However, the second season of the show could not attain the same amount of popularity. After two years, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya is coming to an end. The news has been confirmed by the lead actress Sneha Jain. She plays the role of Gehna in the show while Gautam Vig is the male lead opposite the actress. Now, the show is going off-air and Sneha says that she will miss the entire star cast. Also Read - Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgn to Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and more celebs trolled for becoming fair from dark

Sneha Jain was not shocked by the news

In an interview with Etimes TV, Sneha Jain stated that the star cast of the show was not surprised when the news of the show going off-air reached them as rumours were already being heard. "No, I wasn't as I feel every show has its own journey. In the past also we had heard the same news but it turned out to be rumours. It is part and parcel of the business we are in," she was quoted saying. Also Read - Prabhas to team up with his Mirchi filmmaker Koratala Siva soon? [Deets Inside]

Sneha Jain stated that the character of Gehna will always be close to her as Saath Nibhaana Saathiya was her first-ever show. She stated that the star cast will stay connected with each other and will hopefully continue the tradition of catching up. She said, "I will miss the sets but I also know that the star cast is going to stay connected because even while doing the show, we would often catch up. So now that the show is coming to an end, we will continue that tradition." Also Read - Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and Bigg Boss 7 star Ratan Rajput quits acting and showbiz? Pics of her working at a farm in her village viral

Advertisement

Other TV shows that wrapped up soon

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is not the first sequel of a TV show to have wrapped up so soon. In the past shows like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 2 and others also failed to gain momentum on TRP list.