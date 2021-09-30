TV actress Sneha Jain, who has become household with her role of Gehna in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, has recalled facing casting couch early in her career. She revealed that a casting director from south film industry had asked her compromise for a role and do everything that her film director would ask her to do. Also Read - Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rucha Hasabnis and Vishal Singh aka Gopi-Rashi and Jigar have a rocking reunion – view pics

When Sneha was asked if she has ever faced casting couch or asked to compromise for a role, she told TOI that the incident took place somewhere around her graduation period. "Once I got a call from a South’s casting director, he offered me a film which was about college going students. He told me that there will be three couples and they all have equally important roles in the films. I sent them my profile and photographs and the next day I got a call from him saying that I will have to travel to Hyderabad to meet the director and the producer. I agreed to travel but I asked him to give me the details of the film like about the story line banner, producers and the director. I informed him that I would travel with my mother. Then he told me that there is one condition that I have to compromise with him. I was shocked," she recalled. Also Read - Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Vishal Singh-Rucha Hasabnis's reunion pictures make us miss Jigar and Rashi from the show

She continued, "He told me that the day I reach Hyderabad, I will be given hotel details where I will meet the director and after I sign the contract papers, he will give me half the amount then and there for which I will be signed. He further told me that the entire day I have to spend with the director and do whatever he says and after I complete 50 percent of the film, the rest I will be paid." Also Read - Tera Mera Saath Rahe: Rupal Patel and Giaa Manek want their scenes from the show to go VIRAL just like Rasode Mein Kaun Tha video

"I was shocked and told him straight away that this is wrong and I cannot be a part of such a project. He started telling me how it is not a big deal and everyone does it. I told him I don’t want to be famous and bag through all this, if I want a project I want it on my talent. He called me after a week again and told me that the deal is still on. I yelled at him and asked him to stop calling me as I don’t want to be a part of such a project," she concluded.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya is a complete family drama that revolves around the relationship of mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. While the first season of this show began in 2010 and went off air in 2017, the second season began in 2020 on Star Plus.