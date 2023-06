From pay disparity to pay cuts, our television actors have often raised issues regarding the pay culture in the industry. We have listened to the experiences of many actors and now actress Kashish Duggal, who is currently seen playing the character of Suman Yadav in the show- Sapnon Ki Chhalaang, recalls the time when she was paid half of the promised money.

Kashish Duggal suffer a financial cruch

Sharing the instance which made her suffer a financial crunch, she says, "Everyone faces a time when their financial graph goes down and, similarly, I have also been through this phase. I remember that there was a time when my fee was slashed by 50 per cent. I didn't receive the promised amount by saying that the producer didn't get money from the channel. It had hit me really hard because 'jab aap itni mehnat se kam karo aur aapko apke kaam ke adhe paise mile to bhot bura lagta hai'.

Lastly, sharing her view point on the pay system in the industry, Kashish says, "I do believe that payment on time and full payment is very important, because when we don't compromise with our work, then why should we do with our payment. Sometimes, it becomes difficult to work at a low remuneration because I have my household to run. Also, I don't agree with the policy that all actors will be paid 90-days after the first telecast of a show. In every sector, people get paid on monthly basis but why do we actors have to wait for 90 days? It's really a ridiculous method and I would like this policy to lift away."

Kashish has done so many shows

Professionally, Kashish has also been a part of shows like Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, Hari Mirch Lal Mirch, Jyoti, Baal Gopal Kare Dhamal, Hello Pratibha, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan ke, Sargam ki sadhe satii and Sapno se Bhare naina. She is also known for her acting chops in shows like Lockdown Ki Love Story, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Kisi Ki nazar na lage and many more. Not only this, the actress has also acted in films- Koi Mil Gaya, Kisna, Khelein hum Jee Jaan se and Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain.