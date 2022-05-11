Sakshi Tanwar recalls how working on Ekta Kapoor's Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii took a toll on her personal life, 'For 8 years I didn't...'

Sakshi Tanwar recently opened up on how she didn't really have a personal life while shooting for Ekta Kapoor's Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii. Sakshi was the lead actress in the show and played Parvati in Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii.