Sakshi Tanwar who is earning praises and accolades for her performance in Mai opened up about her TV stint. Sakshi Tanwar is best known for playing Parvati in Ekta Kapoor's Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii. She was the lead actress in the show which aired on TV from 6 October 2000 to 9 October 2008. The actress recently revealed how shooting for the show took a toll on her personal life. Back then Sakshi thought her work was her everything. And hence, her personal life suffered. She didn't get to attend a lot of functions in the 8 years that she shot for the show.

Sakshi Tanwar shares how she was busy during Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii

While talking about how working on TV helps an artist polish his/her art, Sakshi shared what she learned after working on the show for so many years. She said, "Nothing polishes you like television; it's that daily polishing of your craft. It's very demanding. But what I have learned is that there has to be a balance in everything, including your work. There was a time when my work was my everything. When I was shooting for Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, that was the only thing I was doing for those eight years. I did not attend any weddings, nothing. I wouldn't get time."

Sakshi Tanwar wants to spend time with her daughter Dityaa

A couple of years ago, Sakshi Tanwar adopted a nine-month-old baby girl named Dityaa. The actress was last seen in on TV wherein she played the lead. Sakshi has since switched to the OTT platform. She recently made a cameo appearance in and 's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The actress shared that it has been a conscious decision as she wants to spend more time with her daughter, and family. "So, I just feel that, now, in the phase that I'm in, work is important, but it's (only) a part of my life. Now I try to do the work that fits in my life smoothly, where I can be with my daughter and my family. I want to go to her school, I want to drop her and pick her up every day. I think Covid-19 has taught all of us that in a big, big way," she said.