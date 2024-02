Bigg Boss 17 was a big show and people loved the contestants. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been the most talked about contestants on the show. They have been in the news for their ugly fights and arguments. Ankita and Vicky's marriage became a joke on national television. They had many ugly fights and Vicky's mother said so many things against Ankita. She said that they were against Ankita and Vicky's marriage. Things went ugly and Ankita was mentally affected in the house. Ankita and Vicky have now opened up about their marriage while speaking to Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa in their podcast. Also Read - Naagin 7: Shivangi Joshi to Ayesha Singh; these TV actresses that can be perfect for the show

Salman Khan asked Ankita and Vicky to have kids

Bharti and Haarsh asked Ankita and Vicky what advice did Salman Khan give them to stop their fights. Ankita said that when she went to Salman Khan after the show, he said, "Main Ek he baat bol raha hoon bacha kar lo." Ankita was shocked but Salman Khan told her they should start a family. Also Read - Naagin 7: After Ankita Lokhande, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary backs out; Ekta Kapoor's TV show delayed?

She said, "I was like theek hai sir let us think about it. He meant that couples become stronger when they become parents." Vicky also said that he wants to work in the entertainment industry. He said that he wants to do a song with Ankita Lokhande.

About Bigg Boss 17

Talking about Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui won the show while Abhishek Kumar was the first runner-up of the show. Mannara Chopra is the second runner-up of the show. Ankita Lokhande and Arun Mashettey secured the fourth and fifth place respectively.

Ankita Lokhande is reportedly approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. She has been offered but there is no confirmation on the same.

She is also reportedly approached for Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 7. Apart from her, Ankit Gupta and Abhishek Kumar have also been reportedly approached for the show. However, Ankita had clarified that she did not get any offer.