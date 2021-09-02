Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is no more. The actor reportedly suffered a sudden heart attack. He was taken to Cooper Hospital and was declared dead by the doctors, say several reports. The Television industry is in a state of shock. He was at the prime of his career and nobody anticipated his demise. He was just 40 and had many projects lined up for release. Quite a few Bollywood stars mourned his death. Now it is Bigg Boss 13 host who has expressed grief. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla no more: Shehnaaz Gill and the late actor's old clip from Bigg Boss resurfaces; fans say the greatest love stories are those of unrequited love

Taking to his Twitter handle, Salman Khan expressed shock and extended his condolences to Sidharth Shukla's family. He wrote, "Gone too soon Siddharth.. u shall be missed. Condolences to the family .. RIP." When in Bigg Boss 13, there were several moments between Sidharth Shukla and Salman Khan that had left fans adoring both of them. Even though Salman Khan had received flak for supporting Sidharth Shukla, he always took his side and even reprimanded him whenever he went wrong.

Actor also mourned Sidharth Shukla's death. On Instagram, he wrote, "Rip brother ?u are loved by so many and u touched so many with ur kind heart and beautiful personality. Today heaven has gained a star and we have lost one. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones." Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Shukla shared screen space in .

Many other Bollywood stars like , , , Manoj Bajpayee, , and more expressed grief via social media on Sidharth Shukla's demise. May his soul rest in peace.