Salman Yusuff Khan is known all over India as the first winner of Dance India Dancer and top choreographer on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Some days back, a video went viral where an auto driver from Bengaluru had an argument with a passenger who was not conversant in Kannada. Salman Yusuff Khan has claimed that he faced a similar situation at the Kempegowda International Airport. He said he was travelling to Dubai when a man asked him if he did not know how to speak in Kannada though he is born in Bengaluru. It seems he said that though he was born in the city, he spent his early life in Saudi Arabia.

He said that when was insistent that he did not know the language, the man told him that he could be suspected. It seems that comment left Salman Yusuff Khan furious. The choreographer has his family living in the city, and has been on reality shows in Kannada too. Netizens have had mixed reactions to this. One of them told him that Hindi was not the national language of India as he had written. A person commented,"U judged a Kannada reality show and not learnt the language. It is Kannadigas respect towards you they made you as judge. If you are a proud Bangalorean... Nothing wrong in learning and speaking."

Another person commented, "Feel sorry for such an unpleasant experience but FYI Kannada is also official language of our nation not just Hindi. We kannadiga's are most tolerant and flexible except few which I think we have such people everywhere. So don't generalize the statement." Other said it was one thing to expect people to talk in Kannada but another to bully someone for this!