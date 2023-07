Sana Khan became a household name with her appearance on tv reality shows like Bigg Boss and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. She was in a relationship with choreographer Melvin Louis but they broke and this left their fans in shock. Post this she made headlines for quitting showbiz and accepting her religion with full dedication. She later got married to Surat-based businessman, Maulana Anas Saiyad. Sana welcomed her first child on the 5th of July and shared her thoughts on becoming a mother. Also Read - New mommy Sana Khan welcomes husband Anas' return from Haj in the most special way

Sana Khan on becoming a mother says it's one of the best feelings in the world. Bringing a new life into the world is unimaginable for her. She says it's a lifetime responsibility and you are accountable for everything whether it is good or bad. In an interview with ETimes, the actress opened up on losing weight post-pregnancy. The subject is frequently discussed and the new mother has a different opinion to it. When people talk about weight loss after pregnancy she gets paranoid. She says like everyone even she wants to lose weight but not at the cost of compromising health or avoiding food that is required for her child's growth.

She further continued stating "A new mother shouldn't be made to believe that losing weight is more important than enjoying motherhood." She would promote the idea of being healthy as her child is her priority and believes that weight loss can happen anytime. Sana and Maulana Anas Saiyad are blessed with a baby boy and the couple have named him Saiyad Tariq Jamil. Speaking on the name the former actress revealed that Jamil means beauty and Tariq means pleasant. She further added that they wanted a name that signifies piousness, gentleness, care, and honesty. In the same interview with ETimes, she stated that she feels like she doesn't know her husband Anas. Talking about him she said he is different, gets emotional while looking at the baby, and even has teary eyes sometimes.