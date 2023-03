Sana Khan is pregnant. The 34-year-old actress is expecting her first child with her husband, Mufti Anas Saiyad. Yes, you read that right. The happy news has been shared a couple of hours ago by the husband and wife duo themselves. Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad are on cloud nine already. And they are very soon going to welcome a little one in their midst. Sana Khan quit the entertainment industry when she married Mufti Anas Saiyad in 2020. And now, they are going to be parents very soon.

Sana Khan and Mufti Anas Saiyad announce they are expecting their first child together

When Sana Khan got married to Mufti Anas Saiyad, they both grabbed headlines in Entertainment News. And now, the news of their pregnancy has made headlines as well. Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad appeared together on the Iqra TV Channel's interview wherein Sana and Anas themselves made the revelation of expecting their first child together. It was when Sana was talking about kids and what she would want them to be. They were asked if they are expecting. While Sana didn't directly answer it, Anas sportingly revealed that they have not yet announced but would now like to share the happy news.

Anas also revealed that they will welcome their first child by June end. Anas seems happy and proclaims that since Iqra is his own channel he went ahead and shared the happy news. Sana is asked how will be feel after being a mother. An ecstatic Sana says that she is very happy and excited. "I am looking forward to it," she says while adding that it's a different journey altogether. Sana talks about being emotional and that she cannot wait to hold her baby in her arms.

Watch Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad's pregnancy revelation video here:



Sana also shared that she is not expecting twins but hinted that eventually, in future, slowly and steadily, may be have more kids. Congratulations to Sana and Anas.