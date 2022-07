In October 2020, former actress Sana Khan had announced that she was quitting the world of showbiz in order to serve humanity and follow the path of her Creator. She got married to a Gujarat-based Mufti Anas Sayied in November 2020 and has changed her name to Sayeida Sana Khan. She has now revealed why she chose to quit showbiz and vowed to wear a hijab forever in life. Also Read - Sara Khan, Ankita Lokhande, Mouni Roy and other TV divas who took the unconventional route and found love outside the industry

She recently shared a video interview wherein she talked about suffering from depression and moving away from films and television after being successful. She said that despite having everything, she was not happy. She could see herself burning in the grave and that contemplated her to change her life, as she looked at it some form a message from the almighty. Also Read - Anupamaa's Anagha Bhosale to Dangal girl Zaira Wasim: These 5 actors QUIT acting to pursue a spiritual journey

"In my past life of course, I had everything, name, fame, money. I could do anything and everything that I wanted but one thing that was missing was – peace in my heart. I was like I have everything but why am I not happy? It was very tough and there were days of depression, there were days of Allah's message that I could see through his signs," Sana said in the video. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari to Rubina Dilaik: 8 TV actresses who battled DEPRESSION after a nasty break-up

Advertisement

She continued, "In 2019 I still remember, during Ramadan, I used to see a grave in my dreams. I would see a burning, blazing grave and I could see myself in the grave. I didn't see the empty grave, I saw myself. I felt this is the sign that God is giving me that if I don’t change, this is what my end is. That got me a little anxiety. I still remember the changes that were happening. I would listen to all the motivational Islamic speeches and one night I remember reading something so beautiful. The message said that you don’t want your last day to be your first day of wearing hijab. That is something that touched me so deep (starts crying)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muttawiffy Hujjaj South Asia (@mhsaco1)

Sana further added that the next morning she woke up, which was her birthday, she wore a cap inside, wore the scarves that she had bought before and told herself that 'I will never remove this ever again.' She also expressed her happiness of going on her religious trip to Haj as a changed person along with her husband. "I am happy that now that I am changed, I would not go back and remove my abaya (hijab) and throw it away," she said.

The 34-year-old is best known for her stint on Bigg Boss 6 and was also a contestant on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6. She was also seen in the 2014 -starrer Jai Ho and the web series Special OPS that dropped earlier this year. Sana has worked in a handful of Tamil and Telugu films, too.